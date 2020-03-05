Hextall on Hockey: the first all-female NHL play-by-play lineup

I’ll be calling Sunday’s Vegas-Calgary game for Sportsnet, making history as part of the first all-female lineup — including the broadcast team and the production crew — to present an NHL game.

I’m proud to join these talented women who have all earned the right to be here. Each of us has persevered in a world where we weren’t always welcomed.

I’ve been fortunate to benefit from some fantastic mentors, including NBC’s Doc Emrick and the ultimate trailblazer, Cassie Campbell-Pascall. But their guidance, as incredible as it has been, didn’t save me from having to put in the work.

The path here hasn’t been glamorous. I started by calling Manitoba Moose games in a booth by myself, talking to a nonexistent audience.