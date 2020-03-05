Flames host the Coyotes following overtime win

Send this page to someone via email

Arizona Coyotes (33-27-8, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (35-26-7, third in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary hosts the Arizona Coyotes after the Flames defeated Columbus 3-2 in overtime.

The Flames are 19-17-5 in Western Conference games. Calgary has scored 39 power-play goals, converting on 20.7% of chances.

The Coyotes are 18-14-6 in conference games. Arizona serves 6.4 penalty minutes per game, the least in the league. Barrett Hayton leads them averaging 0.8.

In their last matchup on Dec. 10, Calgary won 5-2. Zac Rinaldo recorded a team-high 2 points for the Flames.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk leads the Flames with 57 points, scoring 22 goals and collecting 35 assists. Mikael Backlund has totalled seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Nick Schmaltz leads the Coyotes with 34 total assists and has collected 42 points. Clayton Keller has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

Flames: 6-3-1, averaging four goals, 5.9 assists, 2.7 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Coyotes: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.