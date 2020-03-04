Port Moody wants province stop landlords and stratas from banning pets

Send this page to someone via email

A Port Moody city councillor is hoping for a change to the Strata and Residential Tenancy Acts, in an effort to make househunting easier on pet owners in B.C.

Coun. Amy Lubik said hopeful tenants shouldn’t be forced to part ways with their pets in order to gain housing.

“In the housing crisis that we’re in, people are having enough trouble finding places,” said Lubik.

READ MORE: Fines coming to Port Moody residents leaving dogs in cars

The proposed recommendation would stop landlords and strata organizations from rejecting applicants who have pets, but there are exceptions.

“You know, in extreme cases where there are huge allergies from an owner, or a destructive pet or a dangerous animal,” said Lubik.

Lubik hopes it will cut down on the number of animal surrenders to shelters, because at the end of the day, she says, pets are family.

Story continues below advertisement

“Of course I’m an animal lover and a pet owner, to be honest, but when we take these animals into our families, we’ve made the pact with them in some ways to take care of them.” said Lubik.

“It’s really kind of heart breaking when you have to break up a family, really. People are so close to their animals.”

2:07 Burnaby strata using DNA to crack down on dog doo delinquents Burnaby strata using DNA to crack down on dog doo delinquents

She added that a lot of people end up in sub-par rental units because their pets aren’t allowed in preferable accommodations.

Port Moody city council voted unanimously on the motion and is forwarding it to the Lower Mainland Local Government Association.

If supported there, the resolution will then go to the Union of BC Municipalities, in an effort to gain provincial approval.