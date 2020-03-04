Vance Joy, Tegan and Sara, Kaleo to headline 2020 Winnipeg Folk Festival

Send this page to someone via email

The lineup is out for the 2020 Winnipeg Folk Festival.

Australian singer-songwriters Vance Joy and Tash Sultana are among the headliners, along with legendary folk artist John Prine.

Icelandic rockers Kaleo, Canadian pop duo Tegan and Sara and former Great Big Sea singer Alan Doyle will also serve as some of the main acts.

The 2020 Winnipeg Folk Festival lineup is HERE! 🙌 Discover the full 2020 lineup! https://t.co/R0MNjpaWbF Tickets on sale NOW in our office (203-211 Bannatyne Avenue) and online through @frontgatetix here: https://t.co/nyafDmMo9n Video by @tripwiremedia. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/boXgBGhx0k — Winnipeg Folk Fest (@Winnipegfolk) March 5, 2020

This year’s festival goes July 9-12 at Birds Hill Provincial Park. In 2019, the festival drew in a record 76,000 people.

Tickets can be purchased on the festival’s website.

