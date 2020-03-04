Vance Joy, Tegan and Sara, Kaleo to headline 2020 Winnipeg Folk Festival

The lineup is out for the 2020 Winnipeg Folk Festival.
Australian singer-songwriters Vance Joy and Tash Sultana are among the headliners, along with legendary folk artist John Prine.
Icelandic rockers Kaleo, Canadian pop duo Tegan and Sara and former Great Big Sea singer Alan Doyle will also serve as some of the main acts.
This year’s festival goes July 9-12 at Birds Hill Provincial Park. In 2019, the festival drew in a record 76,000 people.
Tickets can be purchased on the festival’s website.
2018 Winnipeg Folk Festival
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS