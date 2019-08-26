Canadian music scene icon, Winnipeg Folk Fest founder Mitch Podolak dies

A giant in the local Winnipeg and Canadian music scene has died.

The West End Cultural Centre and Winnipeg Folk Fest have both confirmed that their founder, Mitch Podolak, has died.

“It is with profound sadness that we share of the passing of the founder of the West End Cultural Centre, Mitch Podolak,” the WECC posted on social media.

“Mitch was a lion of the Canadian music scene and generations of musicians owe a debt of gratitude to his hard work and ingenuity. Our love goes out to Ava and all of Mitch’s family and friends.”

Podolak was the founding artistic director of the Winnipeg Folk Festival in 1974 and was instrumental in founding other festivals across Canada. He also helped found the West End Cultural Centre, which has been an iconic building for local music in Winnipeg ever since.

He was also a founder festivals in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary and on the east coast.

In 2015, Podolak was made a member of the Order of Manitoba and also received an honourary doctorate from Brandon University.

The reaction online was swift and paid tribute to a man who championed music across the country.

Sorry to hear about the passing of Mitch Podolak. My condolences to his family & friends.

What an amazing legacy he’s given us with the @WinnipegFolk Festival. His gift will live on but it’s a sad time nonetheless — Wab Kinew (@WabKinew) August 26, 2019

I’ve just heard that the mighty Mitch Podolak has departed this earth. The man lit so many fires many of which are still burning… He was a visionary, a card, a comrade and a joker. He loved music & musicians and many of us owe him a debt of gratitude. To soon gone. Xo Mitch. — Stephen Fearing (@StephenFearing) August 26, 2019

I'm sure others will have more extensive words and stories. In the meanwhile, here's Mitch at his best, winning the Order of Manitoba and smiling at the seating arrangement. My thoughts are with Leonard and Ava and countless friends and family and this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/vzUVQ41XJG — Zach Fleisher (@Zach_Fleisher) August 26, 2019

Podolak’s son, Mitch, said on social media that his family would have a memorial.

“He was my hero, and he uplifted anyone who had an idea, good or bad, if they were passionate about it.

“Creating festivals was his way of starting the Revolution. And what a revolution it has been.”