Crime

2 men arrested and charged after attempted bank robbery in Cochrane

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted March 4, 2020 6:01 pm
RCMP arrest two men in connection with an attempted bank robbery in Cochrane, Alta.
RCMP arrest two men in connection with an attempted bank robbery in Cochrane, Alta. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

RCMP have arrested two men in connection with an attempted robbery at the Royal Bank of Canada in Cochrane, Alta.

RCMP said on Tuesday, witnesses reported that a man told a client he had a gun before notifying the teller he wanted to rob the bank.

When police arrived on scene, they apprehended the suspect a block away from the bank.

A second man was also taken into custody.

Ian Cecil, 38, of Airdrie, is facing several charges, including robbery, using an imitation firearm and hostage-taking.

Hayden Cecil, 45, of Morely, has also been charged with robbery.

Both are scheduled to appear in Airdrie court on May 5.

RCMP said while the matter is still under investigation, drug and alcohol are presumed to be factors in the incident.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMPCochrane RCMPAirdrie courtAttempted bank robbery YYCCochrane bank robberycochrane robberyimitation of a weapon
