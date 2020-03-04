Menu

Man charged with manslaughter in Jan. 1 Oppenheimer Park killing

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 4, 2020 3:43 pm
Friends honour memory of man murdered in Oppenheimer Park
WATCH: Friends honour memory of man murdered in Oppenheimer Park

Vancouver police have made an arrest in a brutal New Year’s Day attack in Oppenheimer Park that left a man dead.

Jesus Cristobal-Esteban, a well-known member of the Downtown Eastside community and volunteer, suffered a serious head injury near the park’s basketball court around 1 p.m. on Jan. 1 and died in hospital the following day, according to police.

READ MORE: ‘A lot of love to give’ — Man killed at Oppenheimer Park mourned as tireless community advocate

Investigators say they have arrested 50-year-old Glen Domenic Martin of Vancouver, who has been charged with manslaughter.

Court records show Martin has a previous conviction for possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes related to an incident in May 2018.

Vancouver’s first homicide in Oppenheimer Park
Vancouver's first homicide in Oppenheimer Park

Martin remains in custody, according to police.

Cristobal-Esteban, 62, had emigrated to Canada from Guatemala more than 25 years ago and was recognized as an elder in the Latinx community.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Fatal assault in Oppenheimer Park marks Vancouver’s first homicide of 2020

At a memorial in January, he was remembered as an “inspiring” and active volunteer with the Watari Counselling and Support Services Society.

The group said he had been a daily visitor to the entrenched homeless camp in Oppenheimer Park, where he had established a garden, worked in community kitchens and led several park cleanups.

Cristobal-Esteban is survived by his children in Guatemala, cousins in the Metro Vancouver area, and a romantic partner in Vancouver who said she is struggling with his death.

