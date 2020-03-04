Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Man who said Ocasio-Cortez ‘should be shot’ sentenced to time served on weapons charge

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 4, 2020 11:56 am
AOC calls threatening violence against women ‘a warning sign for mass shooters’
WATCH: AOC calls threatening violence against women 'a warning sign for mass shooters'

An Ohio man who made an online threat against U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been sentenced to time served on a weapons charge.

Timothy Ireland, of Toledo, was arrested in August after U.S. Capitol Police received a tip that he made a Facebook post saying Ocasio-Cortez “should be shot.” When a special agent called Ireland, he admitted posting the statement about the New York Democrat and said he was very proud of it, according to an affidavit in the case.

READ MORE: 2 cops fired after Facebook post says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ‘needs a round’

Agents from the U.S. Capitol Police and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives searched Ireland’s home and found seven rounds of ammunition, according to court records. He admitted owning the ammunition and pleaded guilty in November to being a felon in possession of ammunition.

The 42-year-old will be on supervised release for three years.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
TobaccoAlexandria Ocasio-CortezFirearms and ExplosivesAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez death threatAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez death threatsTimothy Ireland Alexandria Ocasio-CortezTimothy Ireland sentencedU.S. Capitol Police and Bureau of Alcohol
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.