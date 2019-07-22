Politics
July 22, 2019 7:32 pm

2 cops fired after Facebook post says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ‘needs a round’

By Staff The Associated Press

Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attends a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Kellyanne Conway's reported violations of the Hatch Act in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC, USA, 15 July 2019.

Two Louisiana police officers have been fired over a Facebook post calling U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a “vile idiot” and suggesting that she be shot.

Gretna Police Chief Arthur Lawson announced the terminations Monday.

Officer Charlie Rispoli was fired for a post saying Ocasio-Cortez “needs a round” and not “the kind she used to serve” — an apparent reference to her having once been a bartender.

Officer Angelo Varisco was fired for “liking” the post.

Lawson said an internal investigation began after he was informed of the post by The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate.

READ MORE: Trump ‘relished’ chant targeting Ilhan Omar — Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez

The newspaper reported that Rispoli’s post included a fake story making it appear that Ocasio-Cortez said, “We pay soldiers too much.”

Lawson said the department has contacted Facebook to see whether any other officers were involved.

