Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Trending

Sloth gives birth in a tree, baby ‘bungee jumps’ with umbilical cord

By Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted March 4, 2020 10:52 am
Costa Rica tour guide Steven Vela caught the heart-stopping moment a sloth gave birth in a tree.
Costa Rica tour guide Steven Vela caught the heart-stopping moment a sloth gave birth in a tree. Steven Vela/Facebook

This is definitely not something you see every day.

Despite a sloth‘s typically slow nature, one mother sloth had to react fast when her baby was born upside-down in a tree late last month.

A tour group in Costa Rica happened upon the moment the baby sloth was born. Tour guide Steven Vela caught the heart-stopping birth on camera and shared it on his Facebook page.

The group stopped and watched as a brown-throated sloth birthed her baby, which fell and dangled from its umbilical cord before she scooped it up and placed it on her belly.

READ MORE: Stop and think before you post your #SlothSelfie, Instagram says

It’s incredibly rare for anyone to spot a three-fingered sloth giving birth, Rebecca Cliffe, founder of the Sloth Conservation Foundation in Costa Rica, told CNN.

“Sloths are secretive animals that live high in the rainforest canopy and specialize in camouflage,” she said. “To just see one in the wild is lucky, but to observe one giving birth out in the open is very special.”

Story continues below advertisement

Cliffe, who has worked with sloths for over a decade, has only seen one birth similar to this one, in 2013, during which the baby was also saved by its umbilical cord.

“I don’t think it happens in every case,” Cliffe told National Geographic. “But I suspect it’s quite common and doesn’t really cause a problem. Just makes everyone watching a little nervous.”

Typically, she added, the mother is waiting with its arms out to catch the baby.

Vela has been a tour guide with Canoa Adventura in La Fortuna for eight years, CNN reports — and he’s never seen anything like it.

“I could not believe what I was seeing. I was super excited,” he said. “We were at the right moment and at the right time. I guess I will never see anything like that again.”

The internet has been taken by the video, as well. The Facebook post now boasts 6,200 comments, 40,000 shares and 12,000 reactions.

READ MORE: Woman mocked for close encounter with moose on residential street

“I hope you think of this when you deliver my nephew this week,” one Facebook user joked in the comment section.

Story continues below advertisement

Another commented: “Thank God for that umbilical cord.”

“That’s the fastest it will ever be,” one person pointed out.

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Costa Ricaslothcanoa adventuracosta rica slothla fortuna costa ricasloth birthsloth gives birth treesloth giving birth tree videosloth tree birth videoSloths
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.