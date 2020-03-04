Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario government to deliver budget on March 25

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 4, 2020 9:13 am
Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips speaks with the media before attending a meeting of federal and provincial finance ministers, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in Ottawa. Phillips says the provincial budget will be delivered March 25.
Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips speaks with the media before attending a meeting of federal and provincial finance ministers, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in Ottawa. Phillips says the provincial budget will be delivered March 25. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

KLEINBURG, Ont. – Ontario’s finance minister says the budget will be delivered March 25.

It will be the Progressive Conservative government’s second budget.

Their first, last year, was widely panned by critics as cut after cut emerged in a near-daily stream in the weeks after the document was tabled.

READ MORE: Ontario government changes position on higher class sizes, mandatory e-learning

Then-finance minister Vic Fedeli was shuffled out of the portfolio not long after, replaced by Rod Phillips.

Phillips says the budget will “stay the course” in terms of the government’s plan to balance the budget by 2023.

He says the budget will be a plan to create opportunity for regions across the province to grow.

Premier Doug Ford talks Ring of Fire, Ontario licence plates during news conference
Premier Doug Ford talks Ring of Fire, Ontario licence plates during news conference
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
OntarioOntario politicspoliticsEconomyOntario governmentOntario budgetRod PhillipsOntario economyqueen's park2020 Ontario budget
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.