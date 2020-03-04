Winnipeg School Division bus drivers vote for strike mandate

Send this page to someone via email

Heads up for parents: School bus drivers in Winnipeg School Division may strike at the end of the month.

Seventy-one UFCW 832 bus drivers voted 100 per cent in favour of a strike mandate on Tuesday.

“We want parents and students to be ready with alternate plans in case of a strike,” stated Jeff Traeger, President of UFCW Local 832.

“At a time when the division is having trouble keeping and hiring new drivers, the school division has proposed massive concessions to the drivers’ contract, including taking away guarantees of pension, benefits and vacation.”

The union and the school division have been bargaining since October. The contract with the union expired on June 30.

A strike deadline of March 24 has been set.

A spokesperson for the Winnipeg School Division said they would not “disclose confidential labour relations information … If, however, there is a situation that would impact our parents or students, we would take immediate steps to communicate with them.”