Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

Winnipeg School Division bus drivers vote for strike mandate

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted March 4, 2020 9:09 am
Winnipeg School Division bus drivers have voted for a strike mandate.
Winnipeg School Division bus drivers have voted for a strike mandate. Getty Images

Heads up for parents: School bus drivers in Winnipeg School Division may strike at the end of the month.

Seventy-one UFCW 832 bus drivers voted 100 per cent in favour of a strike mandate on Tuesday.

“We want parents and students to be ready with alternate plans in case of a strike,” stated Jeff Traeger, President of UFCW Local 832.

READ MORE: Students prep for Winnipeg Transit strike; labour expert warns sides far apart

“At a time when the division is having trouble keeping and hiring new drivers, the school division has proposed massive concessions to the drivers’ contract, including taking away guarantees of pension, benefits and vacation.”

The union and the school division have been bargaining since October. The contract with the union expired on June 30.

A strike deadline of March 24 has been set.

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson for the Winnipeg School Division said they would not “disclose confidential labour relations information … If, however, there is a situation that would impact our parents or students, we would take immediate steps to communicate with them.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg School DivisionBus Strikeschool bus driver strikebus strike in winnipegschool bus strike in winnipegufcw832 strikewinnipeg school bus strikeWinnipeg school division school bus strike
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.