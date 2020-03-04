Menu

Canada

West Kelowna neighbourhood under boil water notice

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted March 4, 2020 1:33 am
Updated March 4, 2020 1:43 am
Residents of a neighbourhood in West Kelowna are under a boil water notice after an accidental water main break.
Interior Health has issued a boil water notice for residents of the Pritchard neighbourhood in West Kelowna.

The city said it’s because of an accidental water main break that happened at a non-municipal construction site.

People within the affected area should bring water to a rolling boil for at least a minute or find a safe alternate source for drinking, brushing teeth, making ice and beverages, mixing baby formula and other foods and washing fruits and vegetables.

The City of West Kelowna is providing free water at the bulk filling station at Asquith and Shannon Lake roads, but residents will need to bring their own hoses and bottles for filling.

Crews said they’re working quickly to repair the water main but will still need to flush the system and test it before the notice can be rescinded.

