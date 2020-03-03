Menu

Crime

2 Alberta men charged after 11-minute police pursuit near Grande Prairie

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted March 3, 2020 9:04 pm
Two men were charged after leading Alberta RCMP on a pursuit on Feb. 28, 2020.
Two men were charged after leading Alberta RCMP on a pursuit on Feb. 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

Two Alberta men were charged after leading RCMP on a chase north of Grande Prairie, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

Early on Feb. 28, police spotted a stolen vehicle in the Clairmont industrial area and tried to stop it. Instead, the driver “made efforts to evade [officers] by ramming the police vehicle,” RCMP said.

The vehicle drove away and led officers on an 11-minute pursuit, during which the suspects “deployed bear spray in an attempt to deter police from following.”

RCMP said the chase ended at Range Road 62 and Township Road 730 when the vehicle got stuck “in deep snow after attempting to cross a field.”

The passenger was arrested without incident while the driver was arrested after trying to run, police said.

Spencer Wilson, 30, of Valleyview has been charged with:

  • possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • two counts of assault on a police officer with a weapon
  • dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • flight while being pursued by police
  • resisting arrest
  • operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license
  • operating a motor vehicle without insurance
Story continues below advertisement

Andrew Moores, 19, of Grande Prairie was charged with:

  • possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Both men were scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on Monday.

If you have information about this incident, call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

