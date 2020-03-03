Saskatchewan premier Scott Moe’s approval rating highest in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Scott Moe’s track record of remaining popular to voters remains intact.

An Angus Reid poll released on March 3 shows he is tied for having the highest approval rating of any provincial leader.

A new Angus Reid poll shows @PremierScottMoe is tied for having the highest approval rating of provincial premiers in Canada. These numbers are released as Moe says he isn't committed to an October election #skpoli https://t.co/Pwm8v2cZmX — Kyle Benning (@KBBenning) March 3, 2020

Both he and Quebec premier Francois Legault sit level with a 58-per cent approval rating.

Moe’s ratings in the Angus Reid poll have been higher than 57 per cent since December 2018.

The premier floated the idea of an early provincial election and one University of Saskatchewan political scientist thinks it could be the perfect time for the Saskatchewan Party to capitalize.

“It never hurts for a premier to have at least one ad that says the most popular premier in the country as they go into an election and during the course of an election,” Joe Garcea said.

He added voters generally support premiers who take on Ottawa — something the province has done with items like the carbon tax.

“[Moe is] depicting himself as the defender of the provincial interests,” Garcea said, “and as a result of that I think he’s received both positive profile and positive ratings.”

The Supreme Court of Canada will hear the province’s appeal on the federally-mandated carbon tax on March 24.

The provincial government will also release its budget on March 18.

Currently, the election is set to take place on Oct. 26, but the premier is reserving the right to call it early.

The poll was done through an online survey between Feb. 24 and 28. It took a random sample of more than 5,000 Canadian adults.

Angus Reid says the margin of error is +/- two percentage points 19 times out of 20.