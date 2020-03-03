Several residents at Regina government-funded housing complex issued eviction notice

Send this page to someone via email

About a dozen residents living in a government-funded housing complex in Regina are now looking for a new place to live.

Eviction notices were recently issued to several people living at 1914 Halifax Street.

“It was a failure in some of the plumbing, in specific with a number of the bathrooms up on the fourth floor. And in order to address that, we had to ask a number of people to move out,” said Sheila Wignes-Paton, Phoenix Residential Society‘s executive director.

Those evicted have by the end of April to find a new place.

“I’ve just been in contact with income assistance and they will be meeting with the residents that are affected and we will be providing support with them and help them make this move as seamless as possible,” Wignes-Paton said.

It’s a message backed by the Saskatchewan government.

“We’re going to work [with] the Regina Housing Authority and some of our other community-based organizations to see if there is a good fit for any of those specific clients and do it on a case-by-case basis,” said Paul Merriman, Saskatchewan’s social services minister.

Built in 2018, the 40-unit complex provides people with mental and physical challenges an affordable option.

The total cost of the project was $6 million. Three levels of government — municipal, provincial and federal — had a role in providing funding.

“It’s a little concerning to see this two years down the road after the provincial government invested a large amount of money in this. But [at this point] we want to make sure it’s a safe environment for our clients,” Merriman said.

“So, if there are any updates or upgrades that need to happen, we will work with the Phoenix Residential Society to get those done was soon as possible.”

Global News did speak to a number of affected residents, but none agreed to go on camera.

At this point, Wignes-Paton said there is no timeline on when the suites will be back to livable conditions.

Some of the residents will be reconsidered to move back in based on need at the time of reconstruction.

