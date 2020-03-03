Menu

Health

Alberta funding Blood Tribe addiction beds, more police officers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2020 4:48 pm
A billboard at the east end of the Blood Reserve in southern Alberta, shown on April 27, 2018, warns about the dangers of fentanyl. The Alberta government has provided money to the Blood Tribe in southern Alberta to increase beds for a safe withdrawal site and to bolster its police force. The government announced Tuesday it would provide up to $2.2 million per year to expand the Kottakinoona Awaahkapiiyaawa (Bringing the Spirit Home) safe withdrawal management site from six beds to 24. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland

STAND OFF, Alta. – The Alberta government is giving money to the Blood Tribe in southern Alberta to add beds to its safe withdrawal site and to bolster its police force.

Up to $2.2 million per year will help expand the Bringing the Spirit Home site to 24 beds from six beds.

Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jason Luan says that will provide addiction services for an additional 1,200 people per year.

The site provides clients medical detox services and 24-hour clinical care for 10 to 14 days.

There’s currently a waiting list to enter the facility.

About $480,000 more is also going to the Blood Tribe Police Service to hire five additional officers.

“Along with providing more access to treatment, we believe in a balanced approach to drug addiction that includes ensuring police have the ability to target criminals who prey on vulnerable Albertans by selling illicit drugs,” Alberta Minister Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
