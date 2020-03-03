Oluwatobi Boyede, Josie Glenn’s murderer, sentenced in separate assault case

Send this page to someone via email

Oluwatobi Boyede, who pleaded guilty last month to the October 2017 murder of Josie Glenn, has now been sentenced in connection with a separate incident in February 2017.

According to the London Free Press, Boyede was sentenced on Tuesday to seven years in prison for sexual assault and forcible confinement in connection with the February 2017 investigation.

Both that case and the October 2017 investigation involved victims who were sex workers, prompting calls from the community for police to prioritize the safety of women.

Josie Gelnn, 26, was reported missing on Oct. 23, 2017. Four days later, her remains were found and then-25-year-old Boyede was arrested at an address on South Leaksdale Circle.

Boyede unexpectedly pleaded guilty to second-degree murder during a pre-trial appearance on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. A sentencing date in that case is expected to be determined on Wednesday, March 4.

