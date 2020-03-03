Menu

Ontario government announces mining mission to South America

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2020 2:39 pm
Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade of Ontario, speaks during a press conference announcing that Bombardier Inc. has secured a long-term lease from the Greater Toronto Airport Authority to build its flagship business jet at Pearson airport, in Mississauga on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. .
Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade of Ontario, speaks during a press conference announcing that Bombardier Inc. has secured a long-term lease from the Greater Toronto Airport Authority to build its flagship business jet at Pearson airport, in Mississauga on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

TORONTO – Ontario’s economic development minister has announced he is leading a mining mission to Peru and Ecuador.

Vic Fedeli says the trip will focus on mining manufacturing and equipment and will expose Ontario businesses to new markets.

He says Peru and Ecuador represent “an abundance of untapped potential” for Ontario suppliers to the mining industry.

During Fedeli’s April 13-17 trip he is expected to meet with government officials and corporate executives in the mining sector.

Business delegates on the mission are set to attend an international trade fair for heavy construction and mining machinery in Ecuador, as well as meet with local businesses.

The government says mining in Ontario supports 26,000 direct jobs, and about 50,000 indirect jobs associated with mineral manufacturing and processing.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
