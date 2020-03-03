Ryan Reynolds thanks Global Edmonton’s Gord Steinke for showing him old photo of grandfather

Send this page to someone via email

Sure, it might be common knowledge that Ryan Reynolds, the much-beloved film actor, is a Vancouverite, but what some fans might not know is that his grandfather also played an important part in Canadian history.

Last Thursday, during a visit to the Legislative Assembly of Alberta, Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton news anchor Gord Steinke stumbled upon a framed, black and white photograph of Chester Reynolds — the Deadpool star’s paternal grandfather.

Nearly seven decades ago, the older Reynolds became a provincial politician. He was revealed to be a member Legislative Assembly of Alberta between 1940 and 1944, during a Global Edmonton broadcast earlier this week.

Steinke posted the picture to Twitter on Friday, tagging the 43-year-old grandson. He wrote: “Hi Ryan; I was at Alberta Legislature yesterday and [a] security guard took [the] time to show me this pic that includes your Grandpa Chester. Thought you’d get a kick out it.”

Thank you, Gord! I only have a couple photos of my grandfather. And none when he was a young man. This means a lot to me… Sometimes Twitter isn’t a giant swimming pool filled with digital rabies. 🙌 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 29, 2020

In response, Ryan thanked the host, revealing that he only had “a couple [of] photos of [his] grandfather and none when he was a young man.”

“This means a lot to me,” the star added. “Sometimes Twitter isn’t a giant swimming pool filled with digital rabies,” he joked.

After further confirming which member of legislature was his grandfather in the photo (fourth from the left, top row), a number of fans commented on how much the two Reynolds resembled one another.

“Don’t fool us,” tweeted one user,” that’s not your grandpa. That’s you!”

“Looks just like him,” wrote Steinke in his own Instagram post. “This was fun. Nice exchange with Ryan Reynolds.”

Chester was a Social Credit member from the constituency of Stettler, according to the Alberta Legislature’s official government website.

Nathan Cooper, a Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, told Global Edmonton that in his four-year term, Chester “certainly made his mark.”

He continued: “There are a number of newspaper articles, his speeches getting long applause from his colleagues. Perhaps he was a good communicator just like Ryan.”

Furthermore, Steinke revealed that Ryan had sent him a “colourized version of the picture.”

“He said he was going to share it with his brothers,” added the host. “They never had a lot of information about their grandpa.”

