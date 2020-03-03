Kate Ryan-Lloyd appointed as first female clerk in B.C. legislature history

Send this page to someone via email

Kate Ryan-Lloyd has been appointed clerk of the B.C. legislature.

Ryan-Lloyd, who had been serving in the position on an interim basis, is the first woman to be named to the position in the province’s history.

“”It was evident to us in the committee that Ms. Ryan-Lloyd takes great pride in being in the service of the Legislative Assembly and of her professional contributions that have supported the Legislative Assembly and its members in fulfilling their constitutional and representative duties,” NDP MLA Garry Begg said.

“It was clear to the committee that Ms. Ryan-Lloyd’s procedural knowledge is unparalleled.”

The clerk position has been under intense scrutiny since former clerk Craig James was put on administrative leave in November 2018. A report by Speaker Darryl Plecas found multiple occurrences of James misusing public funds while serving as clerk.

James is still under police investigation.

A report from former Chief Justice of Canada Beverley McLachlin found multiple cases of misconduct committed by James including his personal use of a wood splitter purchased for the legislature.

A search committee recruited across the country before deciding on Ryan-Lloyd as the full-time replacement.

“The committee is confident that Ms. Ryan-Lloyd’s leadership style and administrative management capabilities; her abilities to effectively build relationships and communicate with elected officials, staff and stakeholders; and her personal values make her an ideal candidate for appointment as Clerk,” Begg said.

Ryan-Lloyd becomes the 14th clerk of the legislature. She started in the legislature library in 1991 and worked her way up to clerk of committees.

As clerk, Ryan-Lloyd will oversee approximately 330 employees.

“We secured some applications from some talented individuals worthy of consideration, but after interviews and discussion, it was clear to the committee that one applicant stood head and shoulders above the rest. The choice was self-evident,” BC Liberal MLA Mike de Jong said.

“With this appointment, I am confident. I think you can tell that members are confident, and members of the public will be confident that this institution is in good hands.”

