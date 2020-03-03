Menu

Opposition parties state their needs from upcoming New Brunswick budget

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2020 1:11 pm
Green Party of New Brunswick Leader David Coon speaks to the media following the Throne Speech at the New Brunswick Legislature in Fredericton on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. New Brunswick's Green leader has completed a provincial tour and says people want next week's provincial budget to have integrity and compassion.
Green Party of New Brunswick Leader David Coon speaks to the media following the Throne Speech at the New Brunswick Legislature in Fredericton on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. New Brunswick's Green leader has completed a provincial tour and says people want next week's provincial budget to have integrity and compassion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James West

New Brunswick’s Green leader has completed a provincial tour and says people want next week’s provincial budget to have integrity and compassion.

David Coon says there are a number of things he’ll be looking for when the minority Progressive Conservative government tables its 2020-2021 budget next Tuesday.

READ MORE: Higgs says pre-budget election call unlikely, plans to table budget as scheduled

Coon isn’t saying how he’ll vote, but he says the budget needs to help people who are most in need.

While Coon has not been briefed on the budget, People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austin has been given the highlights and says it’s a good budget.

READ MORE: New Brunswick maintains position on abortions as Ottawa threatens penalties

However, Austin says he’ll need to see the entire budget before deciding how he’ll vote.

The Liberals have vowed to vote against the budget and try to topple the government, but they would need the support of other opposition members.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
