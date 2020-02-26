Menu

Health

New Brunswick maintains position on abortions as Ottawa threatens penalties

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 26, 2020 12:40 pm
Owner of Clinic 554 still looking for buyer
The owner of the high profile Clinic 554 has been looking for a buyer for their medical practice. As Meghan Yamoah reports, it has been performing abortions despite lack of funding from the province.

The New Brunswick government is standing firm on its position that it’s not violating the Canada Health Act by refusing to fund out-of-hospital abortions in the province.

New Brunswick Health Department spokesman Bruce Macfarlane says the province is meeting its requirements under the act and is working with Ottawa to address federal concerns.

READ MORE: Trudeau speaks with Premier Higgs about potential Fredericton abortion clinic closure

The comment comes after federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu tabled a report in the House of Commons this week that says any patient charges for surgical abortions would be considered extra-billing and user charges under the act and would result in penalties.

Hajdu has written to New Brunswick to state that position.

Last fall Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he would remind Premier Blaine Higgs that his province has an obligation to fund out-of-hospital abortions or risk having Ottawa enforce such requirements under the act.

Story continues below advertisement
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh visited Fredericton in support of abortion clinic
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh visited Fredericton in support of abortion clinic

New Brunswick provides abortion services at two hospitals in Moncton and one in Bathurst, but it has refused to pay for the procedure at Clinic 554 – a private facility in Fredericton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Justin TrudeauHealthHealth CareBlaine HiggsAbortionPatty HajduCanada health actClinic 554Federal Health MinisterNew Brunswick Health DepartmentBruce MacFarlane
