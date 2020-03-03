Drayton Valley clinic says it’s losing 2 family doctors ‘due to current health care cuts’

Send this page to someone via email

A family medical practice in Drayton Valley said it recently lost two physicians that had been recruited in light of what it describes as “health care cuts” in Alberta.

The Claro Family Practice posted a message on its Facebook page on March 1, writing it had to share “sad news.”

“Unfortunately due to the current health care cuts the two physicians that were being recruited to cover Breton clinic and long term care have decided to no longer take the positions,” the message reads.

“One physician who is currently in Ontario will not be coming to Alberta. The other who is practicing in Alberta will be moving to B.C.” Tweet This

Alberta Health Services wrote a response to the message, explaining it works with partners, practicing physicians, communities, and local physician retention groups to support physician recruitment.

“We share the Claro clinic’s disappointment that the two candidates decided not to accept offers to practice in Drayton Valley. Although AHS makes every effort to bring about successful recruitment, there are often circumstances beyond our control.

“As independent contractors, physicians make their practice decisions on various factors not limited to practice locations or practice types. AHS will continue to work with the community of Drayton Valley and Breton, the clinics, and the physicians to continue on the recruitment process to support health services.”

In February, following failed contract talks with doctors, the province ended its long-standing master agreement with them and put new rules in place effective April 1.

Changes include new fee rules on extended patient visits that doctors have already said will devastate the bottom line for some family and rural practices.

The premier was asked about Drayton Valley’s situation during a news conference on Monday.

“The budget last week underscored that we are maintaining the budget for physician compensation at $5.4 billion, which is a record high,” Jason Kenney said. “That has grown by 200 per cent in the past 18 years.”

Kenney stressed the UCP is not proposing a cut to physician compensation; but a freeze.

“We implore the Alberta Medical Association and the good folks that it represents to work with us on a sensible compensation plan that allows us to live within the budget with no cuts, but allowing some greater degree of government control over the billables.”

The province said physician compensation makes up a quarter of the health care budget. Kenney also said the MacKinnon panel and the Ernst and Young review of AHS found Alberta physicians are the “most generously compensated in Canada, by a country mile.”

“We value our doctors enormously… and we want them to stay in Alberta, to come to Alberta, to provide world-class health care for our citizens,” the premier said. Tweet This

“According to the Canadian Institutes for Health Information, an average family physician, general practitioner… their total gross billings are about $96,000 more than their counterparts in Ontario. I’ve heard some say, ‘Well, that’s because Alberta has a higher cost of living.’ That’s not true. As the MacKinnon panel reported, based on Statistics Canada data, Ontario and British Columbia have a higher cost of living.

“So our physicians are the best compensated in the country, they enjoy lower taxes than their counterparts in every other province, and a lower cost of living than the other major provinces.

“So I can’t imagine why somebody, on a freeze scenario, would decide they’re going to be better off financially by moving to a jurisdiction which compensates them less, taxes them more and has a higher cost of living.” Tweet This

“I think there’s been, quite frankly, a fair bit of misinformation spread in this debate,” Kenney said. “Some primary care physicians apparently believe that this implies a 30 per cent reduction in their compensation. How could that be possible when there’s a zero per cent reduction in the overall budget for physician compensation?”

Kenney said the government hopes to see more physicians paid through the Alternative Relationship Plans (ARP) model.

“Which basically means on a per-patient basis, rather than a fee-for-service basis,” the premier said. “In many cases, this means that physicians who move to an ARP will be compensated more but in that context, the government will be able to control future costs because we have a $8-billion deficit we just cannot continue to borrow that money forever.”

The AMA, meanwhile, is weighing its legal options after the government terminated its agreement.

“Government has purposely created an environment where their decisions and actions have so many implications and unintended consequences that no matter where you look, there is chaos,” AMA President Christine Molnar wrote in her letter to members on March 2. Tweet This

In addition to completing a legal analysis to bring to the board for decision, AMA has also ramped up efforts on social media.

The association is urging members to push the government back to the bargaining table and negotiate an agreement. It’s also asking members to contact their MLAs and the health minister.

“While these are very uncertain times for physicians, we have remained focused on facts and on patients,” Molnar wrote.