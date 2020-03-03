Improvements slated for Highway 5 east of Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Improvements are coming to a stretch of Highway 5 east of Saskatoon.

The Saskatchewan government said Tuesday the multi-year plan will see passing lanes added and a portion of the highway twinned.

Highways and Infrastructure Minister Greg Ottenbreit said the highway is a key economic corridor that links Saskatoon with the rest of the country.

“I have personally driven the highway a number of times over the years, and have experienced the safety challenges that can surface from time to time,” Ottenbreit said in a statement.

“Whether it be a family driving to hockey practice or farmers moving equipment, I look forward to a more efficient and safer corridor for those in the region.”

The first phase starts this spring when about 10 kilometres of Highway 5, east of the old Highway 27 to Blucher Road, is widened at a cost of $18.8 million.

Government officials said it will improve the sight-line through the hills and valleys along that section of the road and is slated to be complete by the fall.

The second phase involves a 30-kilometre stretch between Blucher Road and Highway 2.

It includes adding passing lanes, widening shoulders, resurfacing, and an intersection re-alignment at the St. Denis access.

Work is scheduled to start in spring 2021 and finish by fall 2022.

Phase 3 includes the twinning of Highway 5 east of Saskatoon to the Old 27 road.

Construction is expected to start in spring 2023 and be completed in 2025.

Between 2,500 and 4,000 vehicles travel on the highway every day. Traffic volume is forecast to increase on the west end of the corridor over the coming years, officials said.