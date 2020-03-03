Menu

Crime

Lindsay man charged with theft, drug possession at business: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 3, 2020 9:15 am
A Lindsay man is facing theft and drug possession charges following an incident Monday at a business.
A Lindsay man is facing theft and drug possession charges following an incident Monday at a business.

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces theft and drug charges following an incident at a Lindsay business on Monday afternoon.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says around 4 p.m. an employee at a Russell Street West reported seeing a man leave the business allegedly with merchandise he did not purchase. The employee followed the man and called police.

READ MORE: Arrest made in theft of National Cupcake Day donation box in Lindsay: police

An officer located the suspect a short distance away and arrested him. The suspect was allegedly in possession of a controlled substance.

Troy Wayne McCarty, 48, of Lindsay, was charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of a controlled substance and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on April 2, police said.

