Lindsay man charged with theft, drug possession at business: police

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces theft and drug charges following an incident at a Lindsay business on Monday afternoon.
City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says around 4 p.m. an employee at a Russell Street West reported seeing a man leave the business allegedly with merchandise he did not purchase. The employee followed the man and called police.
An officer located the suspect a short distance away and arrested him. The suspect was allegedly in possession of a controlled substance.
Troy Wayne McCarty, 48, of Lindsay, was charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of a controlled substance and failure to comply with a probation order.
He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on April 2, police said.
