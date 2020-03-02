No injuries after house fire damages family home in Calgary’s southeast

Send this page to someone via email

A house in the southeast community of Applewood Park was partially destroyed after a fire on Monday night.

The Calgary Fire Department got several calls around 7:15 p.m. of a house fire on Appleglen Park S.E.

When crews arrived, they found the back half of the home engulfed in flames.

Innes Fraser – a district chief with the CFD – said firefighters were able to get the blaze under control within minutes and no other houses were damaged.

“The fire was knocked out fairly rapidly,” Fraser said. “[Fire crews] set up an aerial apparatus… and we were able to come in from both sides of the home and over top.”

One person was inside at the time but got out before CFD arrived and no one was injured.

Fraser said the four people who live in the home will have to find somewhere else to live for the foreseeable future.

Fraser added that one of the first calls came from a driver on Stoney Trail who passing by the community.

He said even if you don’t know the exact address of the fire, it’s always important to call 911.

“We started to get multiple calls from people seeing a home on fire,” said Fraser. “It helps us pinpoint the address.”

Fire crews also had to knock down a portion of a fence in the back yard to get to the home.

Fraser said secondary damage is sometimes necessary.

“We do everything we can and we often we have to force entry into a home,” said Fraser. “In this case, we had to force entry into the back of the home.”

ATCO, Enmax, Calgary police officers and paramedics were also called to the fire to help.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.