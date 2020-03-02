Menu

Victoria man to spend six-plus years behind bars for historical child sex assaults

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 2, 2020 9:23 pm
Harry Charles Sadd
Harry Charles Sadd in 1992 and 2016. . Victoria Police

A Victoria man and former badminton coach has been sentenced to eight years in prison for a string of sexual assaults against children more than 40 years ago.

Henry Charles Sadd, who was convicted on eight charges, will actually spend six years and eight months behind bars, after credit for time served.

READ MORE: Harry Charles Sadd arrested for string of sexual assaults on children during 1970s

Sadd has a prior history of convictions for sex assaults involving children, but the new charges were initiated when another past victim contacted police.

Sex offender charged with new crimes

The new charges relate to assaults that occurred while Sadd was a badminton coach in the 1960s and 1970s.

READ MORE: Former badminton coach granted bail following sexual assault charges

More victims came forward during the investigation and claimed they were between the ages of nine and 15 when alleged sexual assaults took place.

Story continues below advertisement

Sadd has also worked as a teacher Alberta and a number of other provinces.

