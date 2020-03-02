Victoria man to spend six-plus years behind bars for historical child sex assaults

Send this page to someone via email

A Victoria man and former badminton coach has been sentenced to eight years in prison for a string of sexual assaults against children more than 40 years ago.

Henry Charles Sadd, who was convicted on eight charges, will actually spend six years and eight months behind bars, after credit for time served.

Sadd has a prior history of convictions for sex assaults involving children, but the new charges were initiated when another past victim contacted police.

The new charges relate to assaults that occurred while Sadd was a badminton coach in the 1960s and 1970s.

More victims came forward during the investigation and claimed they were between the ages of nine and 15 when alleged sexual assaults took place.

Sadd has also worked as a teacher Alberta and a number of other provinces.