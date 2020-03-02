Huronia West OPP searching for suspect following knifepoint robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Huronia West OPP say they’re searching for a male suspect in connection to a knifepoint robbery that allegedly took place Friday evening in Stayner, Ont.

At 6:29 p.m., officers say they responded to the robbery near John and Perry streets.

An unknown suspect held up a knife to the victim and demanded that they give him cash, which had just been withdrawn from a nearby ATM, police say.

According to officers, the suspect then fled south down Perry Street.

The suspect is described to have a nose stud on his right nostril, a scar on his left hand between his thumb and index finger, a limp on his right side and was reportedly wearing a balaclava, police say.

Officers believe there may be witnesses who were driving or walking in the area at the time the incident occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

