9 snowmobilers overdue after spending the night in B.C. backcountry near Whistler, RCMP say

Three groups of snowmobilers spent a cold night in the backcountry near Whistler.

RCMP say nine snowmobilers in three groups spent Sunday night out in the Brandywine area after rapidly-changing weather conditions reduced visibility to zero.

Police say the groups decided to hunker down and were all equipped to do so.

One of the groups has satellite tracking and appears to be trying to make their way out of the area, RCMP said Monday.

RCMP say they are communicating with Whistler Search and Rescue and they will begin looking for the sledders once visibility improves.

