Man arrested after profanity outburst at Peterborough police station

A city man faces charges following an incident at the Peterborough Police Service station Saturday afternoon.

Police say around 2:30 p.m., a man went to the station on Water Street. It’s alleged he approached an officer at the service counter in the station lobby and yelled profanity.

Police say Veale allegedly refused to lower his voice and continued to use profanity.

As a result, he was arrested.

Robert Veale, 48, of Peterborough, was charged with causing a disturbance in a public place.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court on March 12.

In early February, Veale was charged with an alleged outburst at the police station.

