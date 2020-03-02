Menu

Crime

Man arrested after profanity outburst at Peterborough police station

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 2, 2020 3:19 pm
Updated March 2, 2020 3:22 pm
A Peterborough man is accused of causing a disturbance at the Peterborough Police Service station.
Peterborough Police Services Board

A city man faces charges following an incident at the Peterborough Police Service station Saturday afternoon.

Police say around 2:30 p.m., a man went to the station on Water Street. It’s alleged he approached an officer at the service counter in the station lobby and yelled profanity.

READ MORE: Peterborough man arrested for outburst at police station, threats against officers

Police say Veale allegedly refused to lower his voice and continued to use profanity.

As a result, he was arrested.

Robert Veale, 48, of Peterborough, was charged with causing a disturbance in a public place.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court on March 12.

In early February, Veale was charged with an alleged outburst at the police station.

Peterborough Police station needs to be replaced: consultant
