Crime

Peterborough man arrested for outburst at police station, threats against officers

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 4:25 pm
A Peterborough man has been charged after an alleged outburst at the Peterborough Police Station on Saturday.
Peterborough Police Services Board

A Peterborough, Ont. man faces charges following an incident at the police station on Saturday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, a man in an reported “agitated state” attended the front lobby of the station on Water Street.

It’s alleged he walked up to a glass partition and began yelling and punching it.

Police say several people left the lobby and officers attempted to speak to the man. The suspect allegedly became more belligerent and demanded to fight officers in the station’s parking lot.

Officers eventually arrested the man without incident.

Robert Veale, 48, of Rubidge Street, Peterborough, was charged with uttering threats to police and causing a disturbance in public.

Story continues below advertisement

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 20.

