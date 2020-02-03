Peterborough man arrested for outburst at police station, threats against officers

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough, Ont. man faces charges following an incident at the police station on Saturday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, a man in an reported “agitated state” attended the front lobby of the station on Water Street.

It’s alleged he walked up to a glass partition and began yelling and punching it.

Police say several people left the lobby and officers attempted to speak to the man. The suspect allegedly became more belligerent and demanded to fight officers in the station’s parking lot.

Officers eventually arrested the man without incident.

Robert Veale, 48, of Rubidge Street, Peterborough, was charged with uttering threats to police and causing a disturbance in public.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 20.

