Winnipeg’s ‘lucky lady’ celebrates a century of milestones on her 100th birthday

For most people, March 1 was simply the beginning of a new month, but for one Winnipeg woman, it was the culmination of a century.

Myrtle Margaret Matheson Nicholson, known by her loved ones to say, “I’m such a lucky lady,” turned 100 on Sunday.

Family, friends and neighbours gathered at the Fort Garry Hotel Feb. 29 to celebrate Myrtle’s milestone — the same hotel at which her wedding reception was held 76 years earlier.

Amid festive balloons and decorations, a tribute table showed pictures taken through the years, preserved in albums and printed books compiled by adoring family members.

The table also held letters of congratulation from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Governor General and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Known as Myrt, Mom, Auntie, Grandma Nic, GiGi and Mrs. N., Myrtle has three daughters, six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, as well as countless friends and neighbours who have grown to admire her smile and energy.

She was born in Winnipeg on March 1, 1920 and graduated from Daniel McIntyre Collegiate Institute. She first worked in her father’s store — Matheson Confectionary — before becoming a stenographer in the purchasing department at Winnipeg Electric.

Shortly after marrying in 1944, she and her husband Robert moved to Quebec, where they built a cherished cottage in the Eastern Townships.

Despite returning to Winnipeg in 1970, the family kept their cottage and continues to this day to gather there for holidays. Myrtle last visited in 2018 — the same year she moved out of her Westwood home of 48 years into a retirement residence.

Myrtle Nicholson sits for a portrait Feb. 29 in celebration of her 100th birthday. submitted / Sue Nicholson

Including Myrtle herself, there were 73 people attending the birthday event: her daughters, cousins and grandchildren and their respective spouses, as well as extended family, former neighbours and very close family friends.

Guests living outside of Winnipeg travelled from Victoria and Richmond, B.C.; Calgary; Toronto, Barrie and Fenwick, Ont.; and Lee River, Niverville, New Bothwell, Marquette and LaBroquerie West, Man.

There were speeches representing the generations of her family.

Her son-in-law said Myrtle defied the common stereotype of the mother-in-law. One of her grandsons spoke of her adventurous spirit and famous hugs, like the time, at the age of 89, she visited him in Tokyo and proceeded to give hugs to each of his 200 co-workers who had crowded around to greet her.

Even the youngest at the party chimed in with loving tribute, as her many great-grandchildren sang lullabies she has sung to them over her many years.

Then it was time for cake.

Her face lit up as everyone present sang Happy Birthday, and as she blew out her candles, she turned to the children cheerfully encircling her and shared her wish: that they could be with her to celebrate all her birthdays.

While the formal acknowledgement of the milestone happened on Saturday, festivities continued on Sunday — her actual birthday — with Myrtle acting out one of her most endearing traditions. With the help of her daughters, she created her very first snow angel of her 101st year.

submitted / Sue Nicholson submitted / Sue Nicholson

A snow angel, made by Myrtle Nicholson on her 100th birthday. submitted / Sue Nicholson

When asked what her secret to a long life was, Myrtle said she’d have to think about it.

While the answer to longevity is not immediately clear, there is no question her loving and playful nature — and the support of her family — plays a part.

