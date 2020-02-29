Sisters celebrate leap day birthdays in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Sisters Edith Dawson and Dorothy Treit celebrated their double birthday Saturday in Edmonton.

Dawson turned 84 and 21 — Treit turned 80 and 20.

As if sharing a Feb. 29 leap year birthday wasn’t unique enough — these sisters are also separated by exactly four years.

“I guess it doesn’t happen very often,” Dawson said.

On non-leap years the pair typically celebrates in February.

“Our mother always said we were born in the month of February, so we celebrate in the month of February,” she explained.

Now, however, they’ve managed to leverage their situation into extra birthdays.

Edith Dawson and Dorothy Treit celebrated their double birthdays Saturday in Edmonton. Nicole Stillger / Global News

“We celebrate the end of February and also March 1 because my niece was born March — we have two days of celebrations,” Dawson said.

The rarity of it all is no lost on the leap day babies.

“We get teased quite a bit about how young we are,” Dawson laughed. Tweet This

They also have some fun with it.

“Sometimes I say I’m 21, sometimes I say I’m 84,” Dawson said.

“I used to say I was 19 and three-quarters before I was 20,” Treit laughed.

If they had the chance to go back — they said they’d take it.

“I wish I was 20 the way I was years ago,” Dawson said. “Wouldn’t have all the aches and pains.”

Her sister agreed.

“I think the same way,” Treit said.