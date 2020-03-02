Winter weather delays opening of Newfoundland and Labrador legislature

Send this page to someone via email

The opening of Newfoundland and Labrador’s legislature has been delayed as the provincial capital gets hit by another winter storm.

St. John’s and the surrounding area is under a winter storm warning, with Environment Canada forecasting five more centimetres of snow and gusty winds until mid-day.

Meteorologist David Neil says the St. John’s International Airport had recorded 23 centimetres of snow as of 10:30 a.m., since the storm began Sunday evening.

The House of Assembly was set to sit this afternoon but government offices have been closed for the day as snow and wind gusts affect visibility across the city.

Monday was to be the first government sitting since Premier Dwight Ball announced his intention to step down last month, saying he will remain in his post until his party chooses a new leader.

Ball says he will stay on as the representative for his Humber-Gros Morne district until the next provincial election, legally required to take place 12 months after the new leader is sworn in.

