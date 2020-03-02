Menu

Okanagan weather: mild start to March

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted March 2, 2020 1:00 pm
Temperatures get back into double digits late Tuesday.
Temperatures get back into double digits late Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather

Mild weather lingered through the first Monday of March as temperatures only dipped to 5 C to start the day under cloudy skies.

Pockets of showers pushing through the region will linger into the afternoon and early evening as the mercury makes its way into high single digits.

Sunny breaks are likely to return Tuesday morning before a few clouds filter back in during the day, as the valley bottom warms from just above the freezing mark into double digits in the afternoon.

A bit of a cold front pushes through into early Wednesday with a slight chance of showers likely before sunrise with clearing skies during the day.

There is a chance of a few showers early Wednesday morning.
There is a chance of a few showers early Wednesday morning. SkyTracker Weather

Daytime highs get dunked back into mid-single digits behind the front with a sunny finish to the day.

A few more clouds filter through Thursday, Friday and Saturday with a chance of showers along with a cold front on Friday.

Afternoon highs will get close to, if not, into double digits on Thursday, before falling back into single digits into the weekend and beyond.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

