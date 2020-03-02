Trudeau to speak at mining convention targeted by weekend protests

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to speak on Monday afternoon at a mining convention in downtown Toronto.

That comes after protesters blocked traffic and entry to the conference over the weekend, arguing that the mining industry has damaging impacts on the environment and Indigenous lands and interests.

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada is hosting the meeting of global mining firms and Trudeau will not be the only federal official present.

Minister of Natural Resources Seamus O’Regan; Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade Mary Ng; and Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages Mélanie Joly will also be appearing with Trudeau.

Their attendance comes on the heels of nearly one month of intermittent rail, road and border crossing blockades across Canada that launched in response to an RCMP raid on protesters opposing the Coastal GasLink pipeline set to run through Wet’suwet’en traditional territory in B.C.

Several of those have since been broken up and talks took place over the weekend between hereditary chiefs and government ministers on charting a new path forward. Work on that pipeline is now expected to resume shortly after a proposed agreement was reached between the parties.

Wet'suwet'en chiefs, government ministers announce breakthrough agreement

