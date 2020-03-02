Menu

Man, 74, charged with assault at Peterborough hospital emergency room: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 2, 2020 12:41 pm
Updated March 2, 2020 12:46 pm
A man faces assault charges following an incident at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Feb. 25.
A North Bay man faces assault charges following an incident at Peterborough Regional Health Centre last week

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers were informed on Saturday of an incident that occurred on Feb. 25 in the emergency room as a patient was being treated by two staff members.

During the interaction, the patient became agitated and refused to listen to the staff. Police say he allegedly stood up, leaned forward and with his chest pushed one of the staff members against a wall.

The victim did not suffer any injuries, police said.

Harold Switzer, 74, of North Bay, was arrested and charged with one count of assault.

Switzer was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on March 12.

