Alberta company takes responsibility for explicit Greta Thunberg decal: ‘We will do better’

Warning: This story contains graphic content. Reader discretion is advised.

An Alberta energy servicing company is taking responsibility for a decal bearing its logo beneath a sexually suggestive cartoon appearing to depict teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg.

X-Site Energy Services said in a statement posted to its website that it recognizes it’s not enough to apologize for the image that triggered outrage last week.

“This does not reflect the values of this company or our employees, and we deeply regret the pain we may have caused.” Tweet This

The image, which appears to be a sticker or decal, shows the silhouette of a naked woman or girl from behind, with her two long braids being pulled back by hands behind her.

The word “Greta” is written across her lower back, and an “X-Site Energy Services” logo is at the bottom of the illustration.

The image resembles Thunberg, a 17-year-old activist from Sweden who drew a massive crowd when she attended a climate strike in Edmonton last fall. The teenager frequently wears her hair in two long braided pigtails.

Due to the graphic implied nature, Global News has chosen to obscure part of the image.

An Alberta energy company is facing a wave of criticism on social media for an image that includes their company logo, and a woman or girl resembling climate activist Greta Thunberg. Supplied to Global News

“X-Site said it’s committed to recovering and destroying all the decals it distributed and says it hopes everyone stops republishing the image.

The company added that management takes full responsibility and organizational changes have been made to reflect this.

“Explicit images and personal attacks on anyone are unacceptable,” the unsigned statement reads.

“We are discussing a code of conduct with our employees and intend to introduce policies and actions that support a respectful workplace culture. Everyone from senior management to field contractors must observe this code.”

It also says it intends to hold sessions about respect in the workplace for all of its staff.

“We are proud of our team and the innovative services we provide the oil and gas industry. We have let our employees, our families and our customers down with this careless action but, just as we are committed to help reduce our industry’s environmental footprint, we are committed to learn from and correct our mistake.

“We will do better.” Tweet This

Last week Global News spoke to Doug Sparrow, who is X-Site’s general manager. At the time, he refused to say if his company printed the sticker, and instead repeatedly responded that his company did not post the photo of the sticker online.

On its website, X-Site Energy Services described itself as an oilfield and industrial-based company serving central Alberta and northern British Columbia.

BELOW: Full X-Site Energy Services statement.

