Bancroft man, 36, charged with an indecent act in parking lot: OPP

A Bancroft man was charged with an indecent act following an incident in the town last week, police say.
Bancroft OPP say around 9 a.m. on Feb. 26 officers received a report of an alleged indecent act which had occurred in a parking lot in the Town of Bancroft.
Details of the act were not provided.
The investigation led to the arrest of a suspect.
Darcy Stone 36, of Bancroft, was charged with committing an indecent act.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on March 10.
