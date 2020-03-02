Bancroft man, 36, charged with an indecent act in parking lot: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Bancroft man was charged with an indecent act following an incident in the town last week, police say.

Bancroft OPP say around 9 a.m. on Feb. 26 officers received a report of an alleged indecent act which had occurred in a parking lot in the Town of Bancroft.

Details of the act were not provided.

The investigation led to the arrest of a suspect.

Darcy Stone 36, of Bancroft, was charged with committing an indecent act.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on March 10.

