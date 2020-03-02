McGill Metro station work leads to road closures, bus detours in downtown Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

A two-year plan to overhaul the McGill Metro station in downtown Montreal will lead to transit service disruptions and road closures beginning Monday.

The work blitz to make the station universally accessible means that streets around the station are impacted, bus stops will be moved and cyclists will deal with detours.

As of Monday, de Maisonneuve Boulevard between McGill College and Robert-Bourassa will be off-limits to traffic until December 2020. The artery will reopen during the winter months but it will close again from March to December 2021.

READ MORE: Public transit use on the rise in Montreal, study finds

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM), the city’s transit authority, said the bike path on de Maisonneuve will be closed and move to nearby Président-Kennedy Street.

Story continues below advertisement

However, pedestrians will still be able to use the sidewalks on de Maisonneuve during the duration of the project.

All bus lines serving the McGill station will also be impacted, including the 15, 420 and 168 buses. As part of the work, some buses will be rerouted to the Square-Victoria-OACI Metro station.

A full list of relocated bus stops can be found on the STM’s website.

READ MORE: Montreal’s rapid bus system to extend to Notre-Dame Street East

For those using the Metro, the entrance building located at 811 de Maisonneuve Boulevard West will be closed until September 2021.

The project includes work inside and outside the McGill Metro station, including the installation of two elevators and the replacement of the waterproof membrane covering the station’s underground roof.

There is also the construction of a new entrance building and overhaul of three of the station’s six entrance buildings.

The work is expected to be finished by spring 2022.

2:05 More people using public transit in Montreal: study More people using public transit in Montreal: study