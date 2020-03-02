Menu

World

Lack of extradition treaty means fate of ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn uncertain

By Bassem Mroue The Associated Press
Posted March 2, 2020 11:16 am
Ghosn said escape was result of ‘fast planning, fast acting,’ would not provide details
WATCH: Ghosn said escape was result of ‘fast planning, fast acting,’ would not provide details

Lebanon’s president on Monday suggested to visiting Japanese deputy justice minister that Nissan’s fugitive ex-boss Carlos Ghosn won’t be extradited back to Japan and remains in the hands of Lebanon’s judiciary, according to a presidential statement.

Ghosn was smuggled out of Japan and into his ancestral homeland of Lebanon late last year despite supposedly rigorous surveillance. He jumped $14 million bail to evade charges of financial misconduct that could carry a jail sentence of up to 15 years.

Ghosn, who led Nissan for nearly 20 years, says he is innocent and that he fled Japan in the belief he could not get a fair trial there.

READ MORE: Fugitive Carlos Ghosn, wife Carole slam Japanese justice system during interview

Hiroyuki Yoshiie, Japan’s deputy justice minister, met Monday with Lebanese President Michel Aoun and the ministers of justice and foreign affairs.

Story continues below advertisement

Ghosn was arrested in Japan in late 2018 and is facing charges of under-reporting income and breach of trust.

A statement released by Aoun’s office said the president told Yoshiie that Lebanon repeatedly sent letters to Japan regarding Ghosn’s case while he was under arrest without getting any official response.

Ex-Nissan boss receives international arrest warrant after fleeing to Lebanon
Ex-Nissan boss receives international arrest warrant after fleeing to Lebanon

The president stressed the two country’s had no extradition treaty, and added that Ghosn entered Lebanon legally through its international airport using his French passport and a Lebanese identity card.

Lebanese prosecutors issued a travel ban for Ghosn in January and asked him to hand in his French passport, following an Interpol-issued notice against him.

Ghosn made his first public appearance in Lebanon in early January saying he fled a “nightmare” and vowed to defend his name wherever he can get a fair trial.

READ MORE: Carlos Ghosn: Japan issues arrest warrant for ex-Nissan boss’ wife

On Friday, Japan’s Justice Minister Masako Mori said she was dispatching Yoshiie to Beirut to explain the Japanese criminal justice system and improve co-operation.

Nissan, maker of the Leaf electric car and Z sports car, said in a statement regarding the justice official’s trip that it hoped Ghosn would return to Japan to stand trial, “so that all the facts can be properly established under Japan’s judicial system.”

Story continues below advertisement

Nissan’s sales have plunged recently, and the brand is widely considered to have been tarnished by the controversy around Ghosn.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
JapanLebanonCarlos GhosnGhosnMichel AounCarole GhosnCarlos Ghosn extraditionGhosn LebanonHiroyuki YoshiieLebanese President Michel Aoun
