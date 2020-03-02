Northumberland OPP looking for missing Campbellford woman

Northumberland OPP are looking for a missing Campbellford woman.
Police say Nakita Hamilton Armstrong, 25, was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 29 around 11 p.m. in the Town of Campbellford, about 52 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.
She is described as 5-foot-4 (167 cm) and 158 pounds (72 kg) with mid-length, light brown hair and fair skin.
She was last seen wearing a black sweater, jacket and tights.
Anyone with information is asked OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
