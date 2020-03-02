Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Northumberland OPP looking for missing Campbellford woman

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 2, 2020 9:53 am
Nakita Armstrong was last seen in Campbellford on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Nakita Armstrong was last seen in Campbellford on Saturday, Feb. 29. Northumberland OPP

Northumberland OPP are looking for a missing Campbellford woman.

Police say Nakita Hamilton Armstrong, 25, was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 29 around 11 p.m. in the Town of Campbellford, about 52 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.

READ MORE: Vehicle of reported missing Campbellford man located: OPP

She is described as 5-foot-4 (167 cm) and 158 pounds (72 kg) with mid-length, light brown hair and fair skin.

Story continues below advertisement

She was last seen wearing a black sweater, jacket and tights.

Anyone with information is asked OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MissingMissing WomanNorthumberlandNorthumberland OPPCampbellfordTrent Hills
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.