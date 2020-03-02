Northumberland OPP looking for missing Campbellford woman

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Northumberland OPP are looking for a missing Campbellford woman.

Police say Nakita Hamilton Armstrong, 25, was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 29 around 11 p.m. in the Town of Campbellford, about 52 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.

She is described as 5-foot-4 (167 cm) and 158 pounds (72 kg) with mid-length, light brown hair and fair skin.

MISSING: Northumberland OPP attempting to locate 25 year old Nakita HAMILTON ARMSTRONG, 167 cm 72 kg. Light brown hair, fair skin. Last seen on Saturday February 29th, 2020, at approximately 11:00 p.m. in #Campbellford. Call 1-888-310-1122 with any information. ^hm pic.twitter.com/FaR1tn6vfb — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) March 1, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

She was last seen wearing a black sweater, jacket and tights.

Anyone with information is asked OPP at 1-888-310-1122.