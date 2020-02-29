QMJHL Roundup: Saturday, February 29, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

VAL-D’OR, Que. – Xavier Bernard had a goal and four assists and Nathael Roy and Felix Robert each scored twice to power the Sherbrooke Phoenix to a 9-4 win over the Val-d’Or Foreurs on Saturday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Taro Jentzsch had a goal and three helpers and Patrick Guay, Charles-Antoine Roy and Samuel Bolduc also scored for Sherbrooke (48-8-4).

Jeremy Michel led the Foreurs (25-27-7) with a pair of goals. Justin Robidas and Olivier Mathieu had the others.

Phoenix goaltender Thomas Sigouin stopped 27 shots.

Xavier Bolduc started in the Val-d’Or net, allowing three goals on eight shots through 8:28. Jonathan Lemieux stopped 31-of-37 attempts the rest of the way.

REMPARTS 5 MOOSEHEADS 4 (SO)

QUEBEC CITY — Hunter Holmes and Theo Rochette scored shootout goals to lead the Remparts (24-31-5) over Halifax (19-35-5).

SAGUENEENS 4 ARMADA 1

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Thomas Belgarde’s goal early in the second period stood as the winner and Alexis Shank stopped 31 shots as Chicoutimi (40-12-6) defeated the Armada (29-26-3).

SEA DOGS 5 EAGLES 4

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Joona Lehmus and Ben Badalamenti had a goal and two assists apiece as the Sea Dogs (30-29-1) edged Cape Breton (37-19-3).

HUSKIES 3 TIGRES 1

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Zachary Emond made 23 saves and William Rouleau and Samuel Regis scored 1:41 apart in the second period to help the Huskies (27-27-4) beat Victoriaville (24-27-9).

VOLTIGEURS 5 TITAN 4 (OT)

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Nicholas Girouard scored his second of the game 52 seconds into overtime to lift the Voltigeurs (34-24-2) over Acadie-Bathurst (12-38-10).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29, 2020.