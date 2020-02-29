Surrey man sentenced to 18 years in prison for killing Vancouver senior in 2018

Send this page to someone via email

A Surrey man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for killing an elderly woman in Vancouver over a year ago.

Nicholas Dwayne Wallace was charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 87-year-old Elizabeth Poulin, whose body was found in her apartment at Kingsway and Kerr Street on Nov. 24, 2018.

The 23-year-old man was arrested two days after Poulin’s body was discovered. He was charged shortly afterwards.

However, Wallace later pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter. He learned his sentence on Friday.

With time served, Wallace will spend just over 16 years in prison. He is also subject to a lifetime firearms ban.

A family friend told Global News, at the time Poulin’s body was discovered, a neighbour called the victim’s daughter after hearing a scream in the early morning hours.

The court heard Poulin was beaten to death by Wallace, who broke into the woman’s apartment while she was asleep.

—With files from Kristen Robinson and Amy Judd