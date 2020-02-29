Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Surrey man sentenced to 18 years in prison for killing Vancouver senior in 2018

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted February 29, 2020 4:48 pm
80-year-old woman found dead in East Vancouver apartment
(Aired Nov. 25, 2018) 80-year-old woman found dead in East Vancouver apartment.

A Surrey man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for killing an elderly woman in Vancouver over a year ago.

Nicholas Dwayne Wallace was charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 87-year-old Elizabeth Poulin, whose body was found in her apartment at Kingsway and Kerr Street on Nov. 24, 2018.

READ MORE: Second-degree murder charge laid against 23-year-old man in death of Vancouver senior

The 23-year-old man was arrested two days after Poulin’s body was discovered. He was charged shortly afterwards.

However, Wallace later pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter. He learned his sentence on Friday.

With time served, Wallace will spend just over 16 years in prison. He is also subject to a lifetime firearms ban.

READ MORE: Vancouver homicide victim identified as 87-year-old Elizabeth Poulin

Story continues below advertisement

A family friend told Global News, at the time Poulin’s body was discovered, a neighbour called the victim’s daughter after hearing a scream in the early morning hours.

The court heard Poulin was beaten to death by Wallace, who broke into the woman’s apartment while she was asleep.

—With files from Kristen Robinson and Amy Judd

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeVancouvervancouver policeManslaughterMurder sentenceElizabeth PoulinNicholas Dwayne WallaceElizabeth Poulin deathElizabeth Poulin homicideNicholas Dwayne Wallace second-degreeNicholas Dwayne Wallace Surreynicholas d wallacevancouver murder sentence
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.