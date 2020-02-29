Menu

Education

OSSTF, government could resume bargaining on Monday

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 29, 2020 4:13 pm
The union hasn't been in talks with the government since December.
The union hasn't been in talks with the government since December. Robbie Ford / Global News

The union representing Ontario’s public high school teachers could resume bargaining with the province on Monday.

In a bulletin sent to members of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF), the union said it will be meeting with a mediator from the Ministry of Labour on Sunday for exploratory talks.

If those talks go well, formal bargaining is then expected to resume on Monday.

READ MORE: Where are Ontario teachers striking next?

The bulletin said the talks will cover contracts for both education workers and teachers who are represented by the OSSTF.

The OSSTF hasn’t been in negotiations with the government since December.

The union has been holding rotating strikes throughout the past few months and currently has a protest planned for March 5 at select boards.

Story continues below advertisement
OSSTF teachers resume rotating strikes: What do students need to know?
OSSTF teachers resume rotating strikes: What do students need to know?

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OntariopoliticsEducationosstfontario teachersOntario Secondary School Teachers' FederationOntario Teachers StrikeOSSTF Talks
