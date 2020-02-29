OSSTF, government could resume bargaining on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing Ontario’s public high school teachers could resume bargaining with the province on Monday.

In a bulletin sent to members of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF), the union said it will be meeting with a mediator from the Ministry of Labour on Sunday for exploratory talks.

If those talks go well, formal bargaining is then expected to resume on Monday.

The bulletin said the talks will cover contracts for both education workers and teachers who are represented by the OSSTF.

The OSSTF hasn’t been in negotiations with the government since December.

The union has been holding rotating strikes throughout the past few months and currently has a protest planned for March 5 at select boards.

