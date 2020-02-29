Menu

Canada

Conservative Party bars Richard Decarie from joining leadership race

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 29, 2020 1:51 pm
A man is silhouetted walking past a Conservative Party logo before the opening of the Party's national convention in Halifax on Thursday, August 23, 2018. .
A man is silhouetted walking past a Conservative Party logo before the opening of the Party's national convention in Halifax on Thursday, August 23, 2018. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

OTTAWA — Richard Decarie, a social conservative whose views have been condemned by some senior Conservatives, has been barred from running in the party’s leadership race.

Decarie, who believes being LGBTQ is a choice and the government should defund abortion, had submitted the required application, fee and nomination signatures to run in the contest by Thursday’s deadline.

READ MORE: Conservative candidates scramble to the last wire as leadership deadline looms

He was also interviewed by the party, as per the rules.

Party spokesman Cory Hann says he can’t say specifically why Decarie wasn’t allowed to run.

Brad Trost, a former leadership candidate himself who had been helping Decarie, says the campaign was blindsided by the news.

It came in the form of a list released today by the party naming the eight official candidates now in the race.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
