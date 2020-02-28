QMJHL Roundup: Friday, February 28, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

SHAWINIGAN, Que. – Mathieu Desgagnes scored twice, including the short-handed overtime winner, as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan slipped past the Shawinigan Cataractes 4-3 on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Bennett MacArthur and Remy Anglehart had goals in regulation time for Acadie-Bathurst (12-38-9).

Tristan Berube made 34 saves for the win.

William Veillette, Felix-Olivier Chouinard and Marc-Antoine Pepin supplied the offence for Shawinigan (27-28-2).

Charles-Antoine Lavallee stopped 24 shots for the Cataractes.

The Titan went 1 for 6 on the power play and Shawinigan was 1 for 8 with the man advantage.

ISLANDERS 6 EAGLES 2

CHARLOTTETOWN — Thomas Casey struck twice as the Islanders defeated Cape Breton.

Brett Budgell’s goal at the 2:52 mark of the third period was the winner for Charlottetown (30-25-5), while Liam Peyton, Ethan Crossman and Nikita Alexandrov also scored.

Derek Gentile and Nathan Larose scored for the Eagles (37-18-3).

—

FOREURS 5 TIGRES 3

VAL-D’OR, Que. — Edouard St-Laurent had a pair of goals as the Foreurs topped Victoriaville.

Alexandre Doucet’s goal near the midway point of the game was the eventual winner for Val-d’Or (24-26-7). Alexander Mirzabalaev and Olivier Mathieu also scored.

Sean Larochelle, Anthony Poulin and Brooklyn Kalmikov found the back of the net for the Tigres (24-26-9).

—

WILDCATS 8 DRAKKAR 1

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Jeremy McKenna’s hat trick led the way as Moncton routed the Drakkar.

Axel Andersson, Sean Stewart, Tristan DeJong, Mika Cyr and Alexander Khovanov also scored as the Wildcats (46-12-1) extended their point streak to 20 games, including 19 wins.

Charles-Antoine Giguere was the lone scorer for Baie-Comeau (23-24-11).

—

OCEANIC 6 MOOSEHEADS 2

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Alexis Lafreniere struck twice as the Oceanic sank Halifax.

Isaac Belliveau, with the winner, Dmitry Zavgorodniy, Justin Bergeron and Adam Raska also scored for Rimouski (36-16-8).

Alexandre David and Kevin Gursoy responded for the Mooseheads (19-35-4).

—

VOLTIGEURS 4 OLYMPIQUES 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Jacob Dion’s goal late in the second period was the eventual winner as the Voltigeurs doubled Gatineau.

Fabian Hochegger, Jeremy Lapointe and William Dufour chipped in for Drummondville (33-24-2).

Adam Capannelli and Kieran Craig replied for the Olympiques (21-34-5).

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2020.