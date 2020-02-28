Calgary Telus Convention Centre looking for new president

Send this page to someone via email

The Telus Convention Centre is looking for a new president and CEO after the departure of Clark Grue.

An email to members of Calgary city council stated Grue left the organization due to a private matter and the Telus Convention Centre Board is in the process of a selecting a replacement. He had been with the Convention Centre since October 2016.

At least one member of city council says the position should not be filled.

“This conversation of whether we should have two convention centres in Calgary has been going on the last 10 years,” said Ward Sutherland, one of city council’s representatives on the Calgary Exhibition and Stampede Board.

“Now that council has made the commitment and the BMO Centre is moving forward with a tier one convention centre, they’re well capable of handling the market.”

Sutherland would like officials with the Telus Convention Centre and the Stampede start the conversation to transition convention business.

“This is a good opportunity now to look at the long-term strategy. Does it make sense that a transition occurs? How to work together and maybe come up with a plan.”

The Ward 1 councillor believes council could play a role in providing direction on how the groups could go forward.

He said the Stampede has put out a request to gauge interest in a new hotel around the BMO Centre expansion and there has been a lot of interest saying that there are negotiations underway for a major hotel.

As for the existing convention centre, Sutherland sees a role for it as part of a new arts district that is created with the expansion of Arts Commons.