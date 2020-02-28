Menu

Lyft to begin service in Metro Vancouver’s Tri-Cities on Monday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 28, 2020 5:08 pm
In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, a Lyft driver opens the Lyft app on his phone while waiting for a fare in Pittsburgh. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

Residents of Metro Vancouver’s Tri-Cities area will have access to both major ridesharing services starting Monday.

That’s according to Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West, who told Global News that Lyft is ready to begin serving PoCo, Coquitlam and Port Moody.

Uber already operates in the three communities.

READ MORE: Judge refuses to block Uber, Lyft from operating in Lower Mainland

“This has been a longstanding issue in our community, in particular because Port Coquitlam doesn’t have SkyTrain,” said West.

“We’re close in that SkyTrain is over in Coquitlam, but you know, we have a lot of folks who had challenges … and it’s been really frustrating for a number of people.

“It’s not a silver bullet, but it is something that helps.”

Metro Vancouver taxi industry fight ridesharing at B.C. Supreme Court
West said Port Coquitlam has taken the first steps to approving a new regional ride-hailing licence, with full approval expected on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Lyft expands Metro Vancouver service, ridesharing launches in Whistler

That licence, which would allow rideshare companies to operate in every Metro Vancouver municipality that approves it, will become valid on April 1.

West said because the city is keen to have the service up and running, it will allow Lyft to operate without a municipal business licence until April.

Uber and Lyft in Vancouver.

“We want the service to operate so it will be able to operate without any impediments in PoCo,” he said.

“Once the regional licence is in place, that process will then take over and the service will continue to operate seamlessly.”

READ MORE: Vancouver, Surrey approve regional ridesharing licence

Lyft already operates in Vancouver, New Westminster and North Surrey.

With the addition of the Tri-Cities area, its coverage map will still have a major hole in Burnaby, bounded by the six communities.

Global News has asked Burnaby for an update on the service in that community.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
